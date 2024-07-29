Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $14.00 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $71.82 million and approximately $14.00 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000887 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000605 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001513 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,445,510 coins and its circulating supply is 182,445,100 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.