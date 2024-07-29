ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of ArrowMark Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANX. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,050. ArrowMark Financial has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

About ArrowMark Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%.

(Get Free Report)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.