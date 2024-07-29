Ascent Group LLC Acquires New Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 573.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IX stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $115.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.60 and its 200 day moving average is $106.42. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.90. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $119.69.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

