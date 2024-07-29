Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth $135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 686.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,917. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LZ shares. Barclays downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

