Ascent Group LLC Buys 10,389 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 891.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,274,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 799,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,962,000 after buying an additional 75,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after buying an additional 85,433 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,875,000 after buying an additional 14,784 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS CBOE traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.34. 507,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.62. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

