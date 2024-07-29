Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 382.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 82.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.70. 1,014,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,839. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.81.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

