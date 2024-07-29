Ascent Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 3.1 %

DRI stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,304. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.46.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.73%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.95.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

