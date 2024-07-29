Ascent Group LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $373,130,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $328,064,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,271,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EG traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $384.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.84 and its 200-day moving average is $377.73. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $343.36 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Everest Group’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

