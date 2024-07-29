Ascent Group LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ascent Group LLC cut its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Trading Up 0.0 %

HUBB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $367.15. 526,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,676. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.34.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.