Ascent Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICVT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,499 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

