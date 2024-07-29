Ascent Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

