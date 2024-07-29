Ascent Group LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after purchasing an additional 387,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after buying an additional 1,907,938 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,726 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.6 %

CNI traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $114.78. 783,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.43. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

