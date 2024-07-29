Ascent Group LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $600,177,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.6% in the first quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 34,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 90.2% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,223,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $594,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price target (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.95.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $19,724,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,724,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total transaction of $218,505.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,186.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,760 shares of company stock valued at $154,868,876. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $465.71. 11,265,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,162,646. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $493.14 and its 200-day moving average is $476.77.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

