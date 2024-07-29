Ascent Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,661 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,001. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

