Ascent Group LLC Raises Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,318,000 after purchasing an additional 197,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $381,960,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,623 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,971,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,511,000 after buying an additional 212,837 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $133.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.60.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

