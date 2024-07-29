Ascent Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,168 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $142.78. 809,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.11 and a 200-day moving average of $146.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

