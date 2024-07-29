Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in July

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 549,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.2 days.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

Shares of ASPHF stock remained flat at $2.69 during trading hours on Monday. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $3.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), and age-related diseases in the United States and Mainland China. Its primary product HQP1351, a BCR-ABL inhibitor targeting BCR-ABL mutants, including those with the T315I mutation.

