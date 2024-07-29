Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in July

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 549,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.2 days.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance
Shares of ASPHF stock remained flat at $2.69 during trading hours on Monday. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $3.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.
About Ascentage Pharma Group International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascentage Pharma Group International
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- It’s Time to Rotate Into These Russell 2000 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.