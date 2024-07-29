ASD Trading Up 9.6% This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. ASD has a total market cap of $29.19 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,784.55 or 1.00063446 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000940 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00071618 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04334276 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,406,193.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

