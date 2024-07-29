Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.65. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 40,789 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $643.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $62,115,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,608 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,119,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,445,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after buying an additional 801,528 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

