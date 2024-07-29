Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Increased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Atmos Energy worth $52,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,337 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.06. 620,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,895. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $127.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

