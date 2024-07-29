Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Hits New 52-Week High at $275.00

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.54), with a volume of 79935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.50).

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £209.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 255.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 247.01.

About Aurora Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.