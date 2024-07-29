Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,793,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 2,603.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 111,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AUTL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 349,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,402. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

