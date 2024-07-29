Autonomix Medical, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMIX) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 29th

Autonomix Medical’s (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 29th. Autonomix Medical had issued 2,234,222 shares in its initial public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $11,171,110 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Autonomix Medical Price Performance

AMIX opened at $1.29 on Monday. Autonomix Medical has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

