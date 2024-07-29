Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.28%. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 113.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,497,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,026 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104,296 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Avantor by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 129,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,283,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 342,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

