Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Avinger Trading Down 9.9 %
Shares of AVGR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.28. 87,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.26. Avinger has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avinger will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
