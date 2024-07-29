Axie Infinity Price Hits $5.87 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $870.55 million and $32.58 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $5.87 or 0.00008800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009964 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,729.93 or 1.00046900 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000975 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00072518 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,309,778 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,255,833.50462455 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.05442789 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $25,142,897.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

