Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,300 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the June 30th total of 495,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,721.5 days.

Azimut Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF remained flat at $24.06 during midday trading on Monday. Azimut has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

