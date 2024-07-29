Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,300 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the June 30th total of 495,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,721.5 days.
Azimut Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF remained flat at $24.06 during midday trading on Monday. Azimut has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45.
About Azimut
