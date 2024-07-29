B. Riley Raises Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $146.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $105.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.57.

LNTH stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Lantheus by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Lantheus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 28.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 184.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

