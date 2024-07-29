Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $209.31

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $209.31 and last traded at $209.31, with a volume of 11297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.29.

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,570,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

