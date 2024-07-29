Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.47.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.80. 2,049,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,522,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,973 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $117,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,487 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Baker Hughes by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,324,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,870 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

