Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.30

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 124001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.25 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Get Bally's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bally’s

Bally’s Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $693.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $618.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Bally’s’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 93,681 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 169,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.