Bamco Inc. NY Buys 15,293 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 32,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,051,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,009,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,112,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in CME Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 16,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 99,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $2,957,300. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $199.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

