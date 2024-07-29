Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,058 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $90,105. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $98.89.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

