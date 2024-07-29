Bamco Inc. NY Has $11.13 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.71. 436,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,609. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

