Bamco Inc. NY Has $3.03 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,902 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $60.06. The stock had a trading volume of 420,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,703. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $69.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.