Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,753 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,787,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,493,000 after buying an additional 727,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,508,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115,364 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,968,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,873,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after acquiring an additional 53,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 602.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,661,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUFG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 547,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,408. The company has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

