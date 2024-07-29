Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.66. 394,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

