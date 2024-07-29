Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 474,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 1,468,949 shares.The stock last traded at $10.88 and had previously closed at $10.97.
Separately, BNP Paribas cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold”.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,342,000 after acquiring an additional 290,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,737,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,147,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 886,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.
