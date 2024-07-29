Bank Of America (Bofa) Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $265.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AJG. Argus raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of AJG opened at $283.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $214.13 and a one year high of $283.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

