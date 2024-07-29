Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$120.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$119.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$124.46. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$102.67 and a 52-week high of C$133.95. The firm has a market cap of C$87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Desjardins lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$133.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a C$122.00 price target on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$131.36.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

