Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,244,800 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 3,779,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

BKQNF remained flat at $3.87 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. Bank of Queensland has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

