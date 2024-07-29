Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,244,800 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 3,779,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bank of Queensland Stock Performance
BKQNF remained flat at $3.87 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. Bank of Queensland has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.
About Bank of Queensland
