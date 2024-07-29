Barclays Boosts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $577.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $515.00 to $577.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TYL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $590.65 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $593.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,241 shares of company stock worth $10,201,740. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

