Barclays Raises Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $96.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $91.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $100.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 560.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after buying an additional 244,834 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 139,429 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

