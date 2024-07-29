Barclays Raises First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target to $31.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 180,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,896. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TNF LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

