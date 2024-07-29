Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Down 14.8% in July

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 79,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 762,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Barfresh Food Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BRFH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. 42,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,757. The company has a market cap of $50.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.47. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.
Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 121.51% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. Analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Barfresh Food Group Company Profile
Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.
