Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Down 14.8% in July

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 79,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 762,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRFH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. 42,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,757. The company has a market cap of $50.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.47. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 121.51% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. Analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFHFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

