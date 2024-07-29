Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 388.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

OTCMKTS BYCBF remained flat at $1,510.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,652.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,543.24. Barry Callebaut has a 52 week low of $1,330.00 and a 52 week high of $1,819.35.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

About Barry Callebaut

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.