Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 388.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Price Performance
OTCMKTS BYCBF remained flat at $1,510.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,652.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,543.24. Barry Callebaut has a 52 week low of $1,330.00 and a 52 week high of $1,819.35.
About Barry Callebaut
