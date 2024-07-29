Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2024

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $47.73.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.