Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $47.73.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

