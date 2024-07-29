BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Update

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 108,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCBP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BCBP

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $12.61. 128,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $213.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.58. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tara L. French bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tara L. French bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $874,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,422 shares of company stock valued at $163,776 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.