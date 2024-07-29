BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $45.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. BCE has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $43.65.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. BCE’s payout ratio is 201.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,983,000 after buying an additional 212,047 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after buying an additional 2,217,262 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

