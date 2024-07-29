Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.05. 1,660,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $33.66.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

